As a native of the island, I have always felt a deep sense of place here. Although I did not fully appreciate how special the Isle of Man was growing up, I have since had my eyes opened to the unique country that is Mannin.
Like many young Manx people, I left the island to seek work elsewhere and, so I believed, a more exciting life in the big city. But the island has a way of pulling you back and in 2020 I found myself returning, mere days before a full-island lockdown during the pandemic.
It was this return to the island that helped me to see with fresh eyes, how important the Isle of Man is to me.
Manx music and dance have always been a way of life for me and have provided wonderful opportunities to travel and represent our island on the global stage.
I remember the moment I realised how truly special our culture is when I took a step back during the 2015 Festival Interceltique Lorient in France and realised that nearly a million people were celebrating our traditions as one of the honoured nations at the festival that year.
Far from being fragile, Manx culture is thriving! With people of all ages getting involved, every day, it continues to grow and adds to the rich tapestry of island life, interwoven with our close relationship with the land and sea.
It was a love of this island that inspired me to train as a Blue Badge Tour Guide to share this wonderful place with people from near and far. Their reactions, delight at the scenery, warmth toward the people and fascination with the Island’s past are a constant source of joy and pride.
I feel honoured to be able to call myself Manx. As a fluent Manx speaker, I also have the opportunity to provide tours to locals in my native language, which makes me feel even more connected to the land and stories we have.
I chose the name Çheer Vannin because it simply means ‘Manx Country’. I felt it encompassed everything to do with the culture, history and wildlife of our island.
What stands out most to me is how strongly we are connected to our environment. There are so many ways to enjoy it – walking in the hills, kayaking in our seas, enjoying our heritage railways, to name a few.
Whichever way the Manx choose to enjoy this island, that bond endures. There are stories still waiting to be discovered and isn’t that an exciting thought!
To find out more about Ealee’s tours or to contact her, visit her page on the IOM Blue Badge Guide website, or to find out more about UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, visit www.biosphere.im or email [email protected].