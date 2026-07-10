A student company from Castle Rushen High School has won the Delta Air Lines Sustainable Innovation Award at the Gen-E 2026 European entrepreneurship competition.
Team Re-Vitalize received the award in recognition of its sustainable business idea, which judges said demonstrated the potential to create lasting impact and grow internationally.
The team's product, EcoGrow, is an all-natural soil enhancer made from recycled coffee grounds, sawdust and spent hops, which is designed to transform everyday waste materials into a sustainable solution for gardeners and growers.
The award is presented to student companies that demonstrate innovation alongside a strong commitment to sustainability.
Team Re-Vitalize represented the Isle of Man at the European event following its success in the Junior Achievement Isle of Man Company Programme.
The team's achievement has been welcomed by Junior Achievement Isle of Man, which congratulated the students on their success and praised their hard work.
A spokesperson said: ‘Congratulations to the whole team on this outstanding achievement.
‘Your hard work, creativity and passion have truly paid off, and we couldn’t be prouder to see you representing the Isle of Man on the European stage.
‘A special thank you goes to their mentor, Donna Brown from Heron & Brearley, for her guidance and encouragement throughout their journey, and to Joy Spence, who leads the Company Programme for Junior Achievement Isle of Man, for her continued support and dedication to helping young people succeed.’
A spokesperson from Castle Rushen High School added: ‘We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud of our amazing students.
‘What a shining example of “Head, Heart, Hands” in action, combining innovative thinking, genuine passion for the planet, and collaborative working to create such a fantastic product.
‘Huge thanks go to Junior Achievement Isle of Man, Mr Casson and Mr Gray, their mentors, and all who have supported them along the way.’