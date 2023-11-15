Article from UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man
Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence have again demonstrated that the Isle of Man is a fantastic place to live, work and enjoy.
We at UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man congratulate all the winners, and our Biosphere Partner Media Isle of Man for bringing together all these superb success stories in one special evening.
Celebrating our island is central to our UNESCO Biosphere status, bestowed on us by the Man and the Biosphere Programme in 2016.
What started life 52 years ago as a programme protecting the environment has expanded significantly over the years.
Sustainable communities are now at the centre of the programme, with people their beating heart.
Globally, Biospheres promote sustainable development, conservation and learning, all of which contribute to a better future for us.
Biospheres link people to the challenges we face and are a testbed for solutions.
They promote knowledge, interest, care and action among their populations. They drive better decision-making, noting that ‘better’ will always be subjective and our knowledge of how to tackle the issues around sustainability is expanding all the time.
There are 748 UNESCO Biospheres in 134 countries. They are 5% of the earth’s surface.
Of course, all Biospheres differ – economically, geographically, ecologically and culturally.
The Isle of Man remains the only entire nation Biosphere, and we deliver a holistic programme that engages and benefits our entire population.
Our local deliver strategy, Working Together for a Sustainable Future, contains positive aims and ambitions under our ‘five Es’ – economy, education, engagement, enjoyment and environment.
Many of these support the strategic aims of the Isle of Man Government’s Island Plan.
We have our own awards, of course, this year presented by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer. These celebrate those doing good work under the five Es and inspire others.
We have a partner scheme under which an astonishing 355 organisations of all types and sizes have so far pledged their contribution to a sustainable future.
For businesses, we offer sustainability training and webinars.
We work with young people in all sorts of ways, from delivering assemblies and workshops in schools to having a Scouts’ and Guides’ Biosphere Badge and a young nature writer competition.
We attend as many island events as we can and host our own events such as our Biosphere Lecture.
And we have dozens of other projects and initiatives on the go, fulfilling the aims of our strategy.
We are also active participants in initiatives run by UNESCO globally and via networks we belong to, including EuroMAB and the World Network of Island and Coastal Biospheres, learning from others and putting the Island on the map.
To earn Biosphere status, you have to be a special place. And people are at the heart of that, with culture and heritage delivering a strong sense of place.
The Awards for Excellence, recognising endeavour, innovation, courage and determination, demonstrate just what a special Island we live in.
For more information on UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, visit www.biosphere.im or follow its five social media channels.