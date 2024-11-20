The Manx Wildlife Trust is currently hosting a garden community project at Government House in Douglas.
Held every Tuesday until December 17, the initiative looks to get the island’s community involved with gardening, as well as aiming to create a new space for people and wildlife.
Supported by island charity PlayitForward, those attending are invited to meet at the Government House car park at 10am, with gardening, tea, cake and chats to be had until it concludes at 12pm.
A spokesperson from the Manx Wildlife Trust said: ‘There’s plenty of Autumn jobs to help out with!
‘A very confident little robin kept a close eye on us throughout our recent session on November 12, and seemed satisfied with our progress. It was a beautiful Autumn morning, and we can’t promise this weather every week, but we would love for you to join us for some gardening.
‘You don’t have to commit to every week, just come along and find out what it’s all about.’
The Manx Wildlife Trust is also set to host a ‘Weekend Wildlife Walk’ around Peel on Sunday morning (November 24) at 10am.
Those attending have been asked to be outside the Manx Wildlife Trust shop in Peel at 10am, before a stroll that will last for an hour and a half and include looking for wildlife in the area.
The walk is mostly flat, but will go around the outside of Peel Castle where there are steps and an uneven path.