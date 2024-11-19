A waterfall in full flow is one of the most inspiring sites of nature and the Manx countryside offers many waterfalls to enjoy, from grand and gushing to small and splashing.
I remembered that in Glen Helen recently. I have seen the Rhenass Falls a multitude of times but I have never seen it so full and tempestuous as it was then, its ferocity turning it yellowy brown with stirred up material. There was an overwhelming sound of rushing water. I was mesmerised.
My ‘patch’ of Mona’s Isle is the north of the island, with open farmland all around, the greatest of contrasts to the glens.
The saplings are starting to thrive, and the planting pattern is designed to encourage birdlife. Buzzards circle overhead, sparrow hawks, hen harriers and peregrines are sighted here. Linnets, sky larks, red wings, wax wings, blackcap, willow warbler, sedge warbler, gold crest and a host more thrive around the ponds.
The Woodland Trust helps farmers to plant trees in suitable places, hoping to increase the famously sparse tree cover. The new Biosphere project in conjunction with Manx Wildlife Trust and other partners aims to create a forest by linking and expanding existed wooded areas: the Hairpin Woodland Park.
All these areas are now mature and wildlife as well as humans can celebrate the foresight of the earlier tree planters, who sought to give natural beauty a helping hand, and thank those who are following in their footsteps today.