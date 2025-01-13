The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature.
In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere. This month, ecologist, community builder, and Biosphere Isle of Man Youth Representative Rachel Smith writes:
The Isle of Man has always been my home, but it wasn’t until I left it that I truly began to understand its beauty, complexity and potential.
Growing up in the quiet village of Kirk Michael, life was simple. My childhood was filled with bike rides, muddy adventures, and mystery potions crafted from garden flowers. Back then, the island was just the backdrop to my small world, a place of safety and imagination.
It wasn’t until high school, during a simple ecology lesson, that the world began to unfold in a new way. I became fascinated by the intricate systems that underpin our planet. This spark of curiosity grew into a calling, propelling me to study ecology at university.
Midway through my degree, I returned to the island for a year-long internship with the Manx Wildlife Trust. I saw the island in a new light - not just as my home but as a treasure trove of biodiversity and possibility.
Meanwhile, a friend and I had been talking about the lack of opportunities for young people passionate about nature conservation to connect, share ideas, and collaborate. When I saw an advertisement for the role of Biosphere Isle of Man Youth Representative, I knew I had to apply. It felt like the perfect chance to help create the space we had dreamed of.
It was around this time that I began delving into the Isle of Man’s designation as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Initially, I didn’t fully understand the significance of this status, but as I stepped into the role, everything began to make sense and my real journey of understanding began.
I came to realise that being a Biosphere Reserve is far more than a prestigious title - it’s a commitment and a promise to balance conservation, sustainable development and cultural heritage.
The more I learned, the more my worries about the planet’s future eased. Across the world, biosphere reserves are proving that when communities work together, sustainability isn’t just a dream - it’s achievable.
The Isle of Man taught me to think bigger. Our island may seem small, but its potential is vast. We have the power to restore habitats, foster innovation, and build a community rooted in respect for nature.
By looking to our past, embracing our present, and collaborating for our future, we can create a legacy of harmony between people and the planet.
The Isle of Man has already inspired me - imagine what it could inspire in the world.