Zurich House already has some smart technology devices which manage and monitor electricity usage, but plans are in motion to explore the latest IoT (Internet of Things) tech which will allow the business to take that a step further. They are looking at devices which have multiple sensors measuring everything from temperature to carbon dioxide throughout the building and providing highly accurate real-time data. This makes it possible to fine tune the office environment to ensure energy consumption is being managed as efficiently as possible by only using what they need, when they need it. The solar power system continues to perform well, and early-stage plans are in the pipeline to explore battery storage to store excess power for future use on sunny days when power generated exceeds demand.