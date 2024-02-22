A volunteer at the Manx Wildlife Trust has identified a new species of fish in Manx waters.
Jon Russell-Dunn discovered a ‘Small Headed Clingfish’ (Apletodon Dentus) in Douglas Bay in 2022.
The fish, which reaches a maximum length of four centimetres, has only been recorded in Ireland three times, while they are predominately found around the south of the UK.
A spokesperson from the Manx Wildlife Trust said: ‘Due to their small size and the possible confusion with its more common cousin the “Two-Spotted Clingfish” (Diplecogaster Bimaculata Bimaculate), they could be under reported. However, their presence could also be a result of climate change.’
Mr Russel-Dunn, who discovered the fish, said: ‘I used to do rock-pooling every couple of days with my kids when they were younger, and I’d take a lot of pictures of different things we’d find.
‘The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), as part of its data collection, asked to take a look at the photos and identified the Small Headed Clingfish.
‘The picture had been sitting on my phone for two years! DEFA also have more of the photos I took, so hopefully even more species will be identified soon.’