The show, which is a celebration of flowers and produce, will be held at St Paul’s Hall in Market Square in Ramsey, with doors opening from 1.30pm.
Consisting of 10 sections, the show looks to issue awards to those who submit the best entries in the following categories: flowers, potplants, floral art, art, vegetables, reserves, photography, confectionery and eggs, handicrafts and a junior section.
A spokesperson from the Ramsey Horticultural Society says: ‘As we fast approach the “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness”, we are entering into the season of the produce show and the Ramsey Horticultural Society are pleased to be putting on its end of summer show.
‘The soggy summer may not have been ideal for us humans but it has suited many of the gardens and vegetable plots about the town and country.
‘There are trophies to be awarded that have a historical connection to the town. The “aristoc cup” is dedicated to the factory that used to make stockings, the “A.S. Kelly cup” is presented by Spencer Kelly, a long time MHK for Ramsey, and there is also “K Quayle bonnag cup”. These are but a few of the many to be won so come along and try your hand!’
Any further entries may be submitted on the evening of Friday, September 8, from 5pm to 7pm or on Saturday, September 9, from 8am to 10am. Any queries can be made by contacting the show secretary at [email protected].
Entry for the show costs £1 for adults, while children enter for free.