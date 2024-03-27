Despite the clear advantages of wind power, one argument is often brought up against it – the risk of bird deaths. The issue is collisions with rotating turbine blades. This is of course a legitimate issue to raise and, although rare, it’s true that collisions do happen. However, it’s important to note that all the relevant research shows that bird deaths associated with wind turbines are surprisingly low, particularly when compared to other activities. To date, the main cause of bird deaths, in order of importance, are cats, collisions with building windows, collisions with cars, pesticides and collisions with electrical equipment. But now the biggest threat to birds is climate change, with the predicted extinction of many species, including on the Isle of Man. This is another reason we have to stop using fossil fuels – the main cause of climate change.