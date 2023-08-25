A new virtual experience has been launched which allows people to explore the Isle of Man’s glens from their homes.
The new and immersive experience was launched at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show this month.
The island is the only entire nation in the world to have unesco biosphere status and is home to 18 mountain and coastal national glens.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Government said: ‘The rugged terrain can be a barrier for those with disabilities or impairments to fully enjoy the island’s natural wonders.
‘A collaboration between the Isle of Man Government and local video production company ‘Isle of Man 360’ allows visitors to embark on a virtual journey through the picturesque glens, giving everyone the opportunity to fully experience the unique flora and fauna the Island has to offer.’
