Founded in 1965 to showcase the world’s best nature photography, Wildlife Photographer of the Year is one of the most prestigious photographic competitions.
After an initial run at the Natural History Museum in London, a selection of the year’s winning images goes on tour, with Manx National Heritage bringing this year’s exhibition to the island at the House of Manannan.
There are 100 photos on display, which are accompanied by short videos, quotes from judges and photographers.
Laura McCoy, curator of natural history, said: ‘I challenge anybody, even if they don’t know anything about natural history, to not find something interesting, beautiful, inspiring, sometimes heartbreaking. It deals with some difficult subjects as well as beautiful ones.’
In less than a week the previous exhibition, on the island’s heritage railways, was taken down, the entire space was remodelled and the exhibition was installed to the exacting standards required by the Natural History Museum before it opened to the public on Saturday.
The exhibition is open daily between 9.30am and 4.30pm until Sunday, October 8. Tickets cost £5 for a full ticket, £3 for concessions and children under four go free. Book in advance at manxnationalheritage.im or in person at the House of Mannannan.