On Monday (November 13), a total of 50 trees were brought down across the island as a result of the storm.
As well as falling trees, Steam Packet sailings and flights from Ronaldsway were cancelled while the Eastern Civic Amenity Site was closed.
A variety of streets and roads were also affected such as Strand Street, which was temporarily closed due to a banner smashing a window.
An amber weather warning had previously been issued on Sunday (November 12) to warn island residents of the harsher weather conditions.
Top wind speeds of 79.4mph were recorded on the Mountain Road at 12:30pm.
The highest speed recorded at Ronaldsway was 70.2mph, while the King Edward Pier at Douglas Harbour recorded the lowest top wind speed of the day at 67.9 mph.
The widespread weather conditions across the island were signified by wind speeds in the north, with Brandywell in Kirk Michael clocking up 72.5mph and the Point of Ayre reaching 73.7mph.
George Shimmin, a forecaster at the Ronaldsway Met Office, said: ‘No records were broken in terms of wind speed or rainfall amounts.
‘Storms like this are fairly common for this time of year, even though we didn’t get any in this period during 2022.
‘Here at Ronaldsway our highest hourly mean speed was 51mph and the daily mean speed was 30mph. Across the island, the total rainfall for the day was 11.4mm and we got 0.1 hours of sunshine.’