Visitors can spend up to 45 minutes during a session, walking under it or sitting watching the world go by, putting it to rights. Gaia is accompanied by a bespoke surround sound composition by BAFTA award-winning Composer Dan Jones. It'll be playing alongside the sculpture to add to the awe-inspiring atmosphere. And if 'being wowed' by this six-meter sized replica of our planet isn't enough to get you to go along to see Gaia - you high maintenance soul you - then added incentive is if you go and get a snap of it your socials will blow up. In a good way. Just make sure you use #EarthArtwork with it.