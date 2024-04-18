Overlooking the trials and tribulations of actually getting on and off the Isle of Man, and the devil incarnate – seagulls – it’s a privilege to live in a place surrounded by the sea. Although, taking climate change into consideration, we’re probably not in a great position in terms of those rising sea levels. So, unless you want to eventually have a seal swimming around your utility room, it’s good to be doing things to help the environment. Actually, that was a poor example. Who wouldn’t want that. Anyway, if those sea levels do rise, at least we know they’ll be lovely and clean thanks to the work being done by the team at Eyesea.