‘Every local ecosystem is different of course,’ says John, ‘but there are some common factors which make the Humber estuary an exciting example from the Isle of Man’s point of view. The Wilder Humber project gives a real life example of what could be achieved here in the island as a part of our proposals for the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm. Seeking the views of all environmental groups is an essential part of our community engagement programme in all of the locations where we develop offshore wind, and Wilder Humber is just one example of how we can enhance biodiversity for the long-term benefit of all of us who call the island our home.’