What's on Earth that you could do on Earth Day? Wait. I got that wrong. What on EARTH could you do for Earth Day? Actually, both work. Earth Day is on the 22 April, and instead of celebrating it by just existing on the planet and dispensing C02, which is bad for the environment, why not use the day to do something earthy? Manx Wildlife Trust is putting on a bunch of events to celebrate Earth Day and Manx Wildlife Week. Try one of these instead.