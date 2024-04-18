What's on Earth that you could do on Earth Day? Wait. I got that wrong. What on EARTH could you do for Earth Day? Actually, both work. Earth Day is on the 22 April, and instead of celebrating it by just existing on the planet and dispensing C02, which is bad for the environment, why not use the day to do something earthy? Manx Wildlife Trust is putting on a bunch of events to celebrate Earth Day and Manx Wildlife Week. Try one of these instead.
Events
'Wildlife Remembered' Premiere Film and Q&A
Saturday, 20 April, King's Court Theatre @ 7pm
King William's College event tickets from TicketSource.
'Wildlife Remembered' is a short film that delves into the concept of shifting baseline syndrome - where each generation accepts diminished wildlife as the new normal. Through poignant interviews with Manx residents, the film paints a vivid picture of the decreasing presence of wildlife over time. After the screening, a panel, chaired by Manx Radio's Howard Caine, will take to the stage for a debate on the film's production and the crucial conservation work surrounding its themes. This premiere evening isn't just a celebration of film but a call to action, inviting you to be part of the movement to preserve and protect the wildlife that shapes our world.
Wildlife in Watercolour
Sunday, 28 April, MWT Ayres Nature Discovery Centre, 11am-1pm
A two-hour workshop with Steve Wilkinson - you know Steve - where you learn techniques to help you capture wildlife in watercolours, inspired by the landscape, flora and fauna of the Ayres National Nature reserve. Email [email protected] for more information or to reserve a place.
Meet the Mini-Beasts
Saturday, 4 May, Manx Museum, 1:30-4pm
Want to know more about the world of creepy crawlies? (Not your weird neighbour.) Drop in to the Manx Museum to see the island’s smallest inhabitants up close. The Isle of Man Invertebrate Group will be on hand to demonstrate how to look at amazing creatures through microscopes and talk about where they live and what they do. It'll be like a Manx version of 'A Bug's Life'.
Also, keep an eye out for Beach Buddies' latest events. Those fantastic do-gooders will most definitely have some beach cleans coming up that you'd be welcome to join.
If none of those appeal - you don't agree with capturing wildlife in paint - and you'd rather indulge your audial senses (ears) instead then why not dabble in a podcast perfect for Earth Day.
Podcasts
Outrage + Optimism
This one explores the goss and stories behind the headlines on climate change, talking to the change-makers turning challenges into opportunities. It's hosted by former UN Chief Christiana Figueres and the team who brought you the Paris Agreement (the international treaty on climate change). In each episode, they delight in progress, question greenwashing (when companies present themselves as being more environmentally friendly than they actually are) and get to grips with difficult issues.
Sustainababble
A self-proclaimed comedy podcast about the environment for and by the confused. Sutainababble is a light-hearted weekly chat that tackles big environmental issues. It's hosted by Oliver Hayes and David Powell who have in-depth yet entertaining interviews with interesting people to untangle confusing environmental concepts and policies. It’s topical, funny and will hopefully leave listeners learning something new.
A Matter of Degrees
In A Matter of Degrees, Dr. Leah Stokes and Dr. Katharine Wilkinson tell stories about the powerful forces behind climate change and the tools we have to fix it. They tell stories of bold solutions and ground-breaking campaigns, stories of misdeeds (get the popcorn because tea is being spilled), efforts to stop corruption, and stories of people doing their best to be a part of the solution.
Sustainable(ish)
Hosted by Jen Gale, this podcast is for those who want to learn about the ways their actions affect the planet and how they can live more sustainable lives. Gale chats to inspiring people to talk about the changes they’re making and the businesses and campaigns that they’re running. In recent episodes, Gale offers advice on weird weather and our disappearing seasons, reducing plastic waste in the oceans and sustainable parenting.
Maybe you're not about doing or listening and actually prefer watching. You pervert. In that case, feast your eyes on one of these for Earth Day.
Documentaries
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
Our global father, Sir David Attenborough, has lent his unmistakable voice to over one hundred documentaries on our planet throughout his career. Described as his “witness statement,” David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet shares an overview of Attenborough’s life and the devastating changes to the earth's environment he’s witnessed throughout his 93 years on Earth. He highlights the potential outcome for our planet if humans continue to relentlessly destroy it, and explains the actions that can still be taken to avoid that catastrophic fate.
The Devil We Know
The Devil We Know tracks the impact of DuPont’s production of Teflon, the non-stick coating that has been a consumer product mainstay for more than half a century. The side effects of producing Teflon have been environmentally disastrous, especially for people living in the backyard of DuPont’s factories. The documentary follows some of the families affected by the chemical waste, examining what the company knew, when it knew what it knew, and its disregard for the environmental and human hazards it created.
2040
Finishing on more of an uplifting note, documentarian Damon Gameau takes a more hopeful approach to the fate of the planet in his documentary 2040. Inspired by wondering what the future could look like for his young daughter, Gameau examines the processes already available to us that would help turn the tide of global warming, pollution, and other environmental challenges. It’s easy to focus on a grim vision of the future, but 2040 reminds the viewer of reasons to stay hopeful, and highlights things we can do that affect real change to create a future worth living in for generations to come.