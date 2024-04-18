Microgaming has long been a supporter of local, Isle of Man-based charities and has long instilled values that aim to make the iGaming industry much more sustainable. As the company approaches its 30th anniversary, Microgaming is committed to setting a leading example on incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices into its daily operations. PlayItForward, Microgaming’s staff and partner-led CSR programme, is just one way of achieving this.
PlayItForward prides itself on giving back to the community and powering positive change across three key areas: people, place and planet. In the ten years since the CSR programme was set up, it has invested more than £2.5 million into the local community and has supported over 270 different charities and worthy causes.
Two such organisations include Manx Wildlife Trust and Recycle Collect, who have worked with PlayItForward since 2021 and 2022 respectively. During that time, they have collaborated on initiatives which aim to leave a lasting mark on the Isle of Man community.
Protecting wildlife
Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) was founded in 1973 and is leading the charge to protect the local wildlife with the development of a Nature Recovery Network across the island. Through #TeamWilder, MWT aims to harness the collective energy of the community to make meaningful change to protect nature.
MWT’s Head of Engagement Graham Makepeace-Warne said: ‘If you’re looking to volunteer, meet like-minded people and work on meaningful projects whilst enjoying nature, simply head to www.mwt.im/team-wilder to find out more and get in touch, or email MWT’s #TeamWilder Coordinator direct at [email protected].’
This has been achieved by working with volunteers and encouraging people across the Isle of Man to make small changes in their daily lives to bring them closer to nature: recording local wildlife, ‘rewilding’ their gardens and even growing their own food are just some of the examples.
However, MWT’s partnership with PlayItForward began with the micro forest located at Port Erin, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of Microgaming first putting its roots down on the Isle of Man.
A micro forest, Graham explained, is a small area roughly the size of a tennis court which is densely populated with trees. Discussing the micro forest, Graham said: ‘PlayItForward was the first partner to help us plant the micro forests and we planted two of them in Port Erin. They are doing really well – and over the next five to ten years, they will start to look like a small woodland.
‘PlayItForward have been great at supporting us with this. When they came down to help plant trees, they brought a coffee van, a burger van and a huge group of staff who all got involved. It was a team effort!’
With up to 750 trees planted in each micro forest, which is much denser than a typical tree planting exercise, this micro forest forms just one part of PlayItForward’s commitment to protecting the planet – the CSR programme has also helped support the development of MWT’s puffin breeding programme on the Calf of Man.
The project primarily aims to encourage puffins to return to the island and breed. The birds used to be popular on the island, but due to predation, had since disappeared. Due to their site loyalty, it has been an up-hill battle to try get puffins to return to the area.
Graham added: ‘Puffins are very site loyal. So, if they weren't hatched on a site or don't see other puffins there, then they won't choose it as a place to nest. What we have on the Calf of Man is decoy resin puffins.
‘PlayItForward helps us to put those out on the Calf each season. We also have a speaker system which plays the sound of puffins to encourage them to settle in the area. It’s been great to work alongside them on this.’
The Isle of Man is recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere, the only entire nation in the world to hold this designation. Microgaming’s sustainability pledge aims to protect that status.
The Microgaming PlayItForward programme, alongside the objectives outlined in the sustainability pledge, is a testament to this continued commitment. By ensuring that these ESG values are incorporated into all levels of business, Microgaming will continue to plant the seeds for a greener future on the Isle of Man.
Microgaming CEO Stephen Fisk said: ‘It’s really interesting to see the journey that we’ve been on and how that’s helped in positioning us as a leader in terms of ESG on the Isle of Man, and also just in a business sense too.’
Bringing recycling to your doorstep
Furthering PlayItForward’s commitment towards a more sustainable future, the partnership with Recycle Collect has had a far-reaching impact within the Isle of Man community, and within the Microgaming offices too.
There are a multitude of reasons as to why an individual may be unable to recycle, whether it be due to their financial situation, lack of transport, hectic family schedules or mobility issues. Recycle Collect aims to alleviate those challenges by offering curb-side recycling – bringing the service to residents’ doorsteps, quite literally.
Currently, it is only Douglas and Braddan residents that can access council led recycling collections from their doorstep. Clara Isaac, Director of Recycle Collect, (www.recyclecollect.im) wanted to change that by setting up recycle collection for those living on the other side of the Isle of Man.
Clara explained: ‘Originally in the Isle of Man, you would have to take your recycling to a collection point. We wanted to, therefore, make it much more accessible for everyone. We collect plastic, cans, cardboard, paper, glass and cartons / tetra pak which can all be placed in the three different recycling boxes that we provide. We do ask that recyclables are empty, rinsed and flattened where possible – although this simply helps make more room for all your recycling!’
Recycling can play a pivotal role in supporting the Isle of Man government’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions and, ultimately, reducing our individual environmental impact. Over the last year, Recycle Collect has helped process more than 180 tonnes of waste, with 20.5 tonnes recycled in January 2024 alone.
Clara added: ‘On average, we collect approximately 100kg of non-burnable materials such as cans and glass per household each year – if you multiply that by the 30,000 homes on the island, that is a lot of recycling that needs to be done. In fact, glass makes up more than half of the Isle of Man’s recycling.’
To support Recycle Collect, PlayItForward has sponsored ten customers across the island to help support their recycling efforts, as well as funding a curb-side collection programme for PlayItForward’s partners.
Clara said: ‘Our partnership with PlayItForward has played a huge part in our journey. It is wonderful to see their employees consider their waste management. Having the support of commercial organisations will make it more likely for people to add recycling to their daily lives; I hope that this will eventually become a Local Government-backed initiative island wide.’
Microgaming has also ensured that recycling practices have been implemented within its offices, with the introduction of its own waste management system – or ‘bin-frastructure’ as its more affectionately known among the team.
Desk bins are no longer used around the office, having been replaced with colour-coded bins on each floor that aim to encourage recycling of materials such as food, paper, aluminium and plastic.
The use of glass has also been significantly reduced too, largely due to the challenges in disposing of the material locally, with staff members able to use more sustainable options such as bamboo cups.
Stephen Fisk added: ‘By investing in an eco-friendly premise, Microgaming can ensure that our offices satisfy the ESG principles that we have set out. We would strongly encourage other Isle of Man businesses to join us in making their offices more sustainable and environmentally friendly; it is now more important than ever to go green.’
Looking to the future
Microgaming has already left a lasting legacy on the community since putting its roots down in the Isle of Man, and that resolve has only been strengthened through the PlayItForward programme.
The support of organisations such as Manx Wildlife Trust and Recycle Collect, combined with the focus on ESG-led initiatives within its own offices, PlayItForward plans to strengthen its commitment to sustainability and positive contributions within the local Isle of Man community for years to come.
PlayItForward is constantly looking for new green projects to support across the island. The importance of supporting local, ecological charities has never been more important. Ultimately, it is the positive work that is being carried out at local level which encourages global change.
PlayItForward is very proud to work with organisations such as Manx Wildlife Trust and Recycle Collect, and we hope that other businesses will also consider partnering with similar eco projects.
Stephen Fisk concluded: ‘We would encourage all PLCs, private companies or anyone for that matter to really be as forward thinking as possible. In this day and age, sustainability has to play a big part of that decision-making process. At Microgaming, we get a lot of questions about ESG and why sustainability is important.
‘The world is trending in one way - if you're not making those ESG and sustainability decisions today, you're going to be in a difficult position tomorrow, not only from a sustainability point of view, but from a commercial position as well.’