Clara explained: ‘Originally in the Isle of Man, you would have to take your recycling to a collection point. We wanted to, therefore, make it much more accessible for everyone. We collect plastic, cans, cardboard, paper, glass and cartons / tetra pak which can all be placed in the three different recycling boxes that we provide. We do ask that recyclables are empty, rinsed and flattened where possible – although this simply helps make more room for all your recycling!’