PwC’s 27th Annual Global CEO Survey underscores the urgency of prioritising ESG initiatives, with CEOs and investors both acknowledging the critical impact of climate change on businesses. Upskilling and reskilling the workforce are crucial for fostering green skills and preparing for the jobs of the future. According to the survey, some CEOs might not be prioritising this as a climate action. This suggests a potential gap between recognising the importance of sustainable practices and implementing them in terms of workforce development. PwC, with its global network of expertise spanning 151 countries and more than 360,000 people, is at the forefront of this movement, leveraging local talent to drive global change.