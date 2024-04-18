The Isle of Man might not have a Wagamama, but British TV presenter Monty Halls thinks the the island has the potential to be a world leader. Other countries would be green with envy, but not as green as us because Monty thinks we’re paving the way in our environmental achievements. Mont - as his close friends call him, which is what we are now - came to the island last year to compere Media Isle of Man's Awards for Excellence and has been kindly singing our Biosphere-boasting praises ever since. We had a catch up with Mo to find out more about the genius work he’s been doing to help make eco-friendly work more accessible for everyone. And get more compliments on things M thinks we’re doing well.