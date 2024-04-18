Rowan: I think we are all born with an innate connection to nature, because fundamentally we are part of nature. I was so lucky as a child to be completely immersed in the outdoors, whether that was camping, snorkelling or scrambling round the coastline playing ‘house’ in caves and coves. I think we have a tendency to lose that connection over time, because modern life takes us away from spending time outside, exploring, and being curious. I think I first realised how important maintaining that connection is when I sailed across the Pacific. It helped me realise that access and connection to the rest of nature is what I need to live a happy, fulfilled life.