A huge storm hits, and a new Ice Age begins, leaving the world looking like a giant bag of garden peas that have been left in the freezer and forgotten about since 1997. It starts, naturally, with animals knowing something is wrong and huge flocks of birds randomly migrating, leaving people scratching their heads and saying 'huh, that's odd' then carrying on with their day. Dennis Quaid plays a palaeoclimatologist (someone who studies previous climates that have existed in Earth's history) and has his classic disaster movie moment of shouting at the political people in charge that 'if we don't act now it's going to be too late.' To which the politicians ignore him because he's just a stupid paloreosweatherologistthing. There are tornados, lightning that dramatically highlights the concerned gaze of a young Jake Gyllenhaal - the palohnoitsblowinabitofahoolietodayogist's son - massive floods, and some wolf attacks thrown in for good measure. Despite the bad weather, Dennis chucks on a coat and treks from Washington D.C. to New York City to rescue his son who's on a school field trip and now trapped inside a frozen building where the only way to keep warm is by burning books and flirting with his classmate. In the end, father and son are reunited along with the classmates and a random homeless guy with his dog. They're all picked up by military helicopters and, as they fly over the frozen city, they see spatterings of other survivors being picked up from frozen rooftops. They all share a smile, momentarily forgetting that their families and friends could be dead, as Jake's new gf rests her head on his not-so-cold shoulder. Jake and Dennis share a father son eye contact moment, with Dennis adding a little fond dad shake of the head before looking at the frozen world of death outside with a warm smile on his face. The film ends with astronauts looking at Earth through their rocket window and saying, 'the air is so clear.' So, despite the Earth going to sh*t and millions of people dying, a white, middle-class family has prevailed and the air has never been cleaner. Inspiring string orchestral music builds, and hope is reignited.