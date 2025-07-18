The Isle of Man men’s national football team missed out on a sixth Island Games final when losing 1-0 to Ynys Mon in controversial fashion at Kirkwall Grammar on Thursday evening.
Having played an extra group game than their opponents, this finally caught up with them.
The Manx side made their usual bright start to the contest and an early effort from Lee Gale drew a fine save from the impressive Welsh keeper.
But the men from Ynys Mon demonstrated that they were no pushovers and went close to open the scoring by striking a Manx upright.
As the first half progressed, the Welsh side gained the upper hand and frustration from the Manx lads saw Gale enter the referee’s notebook.
With the half-time whistle approaching, it was Anglesey who finally broke the deadlock after the referee controversially awarded a penalty for what appeared to be a rather innocuous challenge by keeper Mark Blair. Liam Morris drilled the spot-kick into the bottom left to give his side the lead.
With the wind on their backs after the interval, it was Ynys Mon who made the more-lively opening and, following a corner, rattled the Manx crossbar.
In an effort to reverse the fortunes of the game, caretaker manager Chris Bass Jr introduced his substitutes, with the exciting Tomas Brown entering the fray and it became clear that the second goal of the game was of real significance.
But the Welsh side clearly gained the upper hand and the Isle of Man were forced to scramble two goalmouth clearances.
In the closing stages, the Manx men mustered a series of attacks which came to nothing and the match ended 1-0 to Ynys Mon.
Island coach Rick Holden, who was clearly disappointed, expressed his opinion that the players were forced into an extra game which clearly give their opponents an advantage.
After the final whistle, captain Frank Jones made it clear that, despite their disappointment, they now must focus on securing a bronze medal in the play-off today (Friday).
Isle of Man team: Mark Blair, Harry Best (Dan Pickering 69m) Morgan Naylor Matthew Woods, Jamie Callister, Lee Gale, Frank Jones (Connor Clark 75m), Sean Doyle, Dan Simpson (Tomas Brown 58m), Sammy Gelling (Joao Marques 69m), Karl Clark.
ERIC CLAGUE AND PAUL HATTON
