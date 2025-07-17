The Isle of Man national women’s football team will bid for gold at the Island Games in Orkney on Friday.
The Manx side booked their place in the final with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Western Isles on Thursday afternoon.
The semi-final at Kirkwall Grammar School went all the way to penalties after Rebecca Cole had cancelled out Kyla McMurdo’s penalty in the first half.
The Isle of Man went close to grabbing a winner in normal time when hitting the woodwork, but in the end there was nothing to separate the two sides after 90 or 120 minutes.
And it was Kayleigh Greggor who proved to be the hero, saving two penalties in the shootout to help the Isle of Man win 3-2.
They will now face Bermuda on the final, a repeat of their semi-final in Guernsey two years ago.
The Bermudans won that match 1-0 and went on to win the gold medal, so the Manx will be taking on the defending champions in Kirkwall tomorrow (Friday).
