Isle of Man golfers remain well-placed to win numerous medals at the Island Games.
Heading into the fourth and final round today (Thursday), they are on course to grace the podium, particularly in the men’s event.
Daryl Callister began the week by carding back-to-back rounds of 65 and, after a 67 on Wednesday, now holds a six-shot lead over team-mate Rob Noon in second.
Liam Cowin and Chris Kneen are also sitting nicely in the top 10 , with Cowin ninth and Kneen 10th.
This also means they are very well placed to win team gold as well.
In the women’s competition, Emma Noon leads the Manx contingent after three rounds in ninth, only seven shots off a podium position.
Next best is Breeshey Jansen in 20th place, followed by Sarah Wignall in 27th and Karen Faragher 31st in what is her 17th Island Games to date.
These results put the Isle of Man golfers in sixth place in the team competition with one round remaining.
