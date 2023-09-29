Dr Quirk (renewable energy September 21) says ‘it is becoming increasingly difficult for international companies to justify being located where the electricity supply is not green’.
Would he like to give us an example?
We should challenge these eco-warrior statements made as fact, when so often they are based on fantasy.
John Lavender
Princess Towers
Port Erin
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of September 28
