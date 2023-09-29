For Mr Harrop (managing director of the Manx Development Corporation), a quango fully-funded by the taxpayer, to claim during the Government Conference (a forum for government transparency) that the public were not entitled to know the multi-million-pound budget (or therefore the continuing over spends) for the refurbishment of the old nurses’ home, claiming such information was ‘commercially sensitive’, must be untrue.
The public have an absolute right to information of how government funds are spent.
The Treasury Minister has an absolute duty to ensure that authorisation of public funds or creation of national debt is in the public interest.
Despite the minister’s claims that Freedom of Information requests are processed within time frames, I have been waiting since June 29 for information on the financial structure and (MDC) ‘business plan’ as to just how that ‘business plan’ secured government funding or debt approval. Mr Harrop may well be right the budget and the escalating costs for the refurbishment of the old nurses’ home is sensitive, but not for the reasons he is claiming.
If the overspends are now mirroring those failures which have dogged the Liverpool Landing Stage, then these issues must be addressed now before spending is further out of control.
If professional reports and advice had underestimated the poor condition of the building, or design work has been negligent then professional organisations must be put on notice and held accountable.
Demolishing this structure may well be the most viable financial option for the public purse.
Freedom of Information requests requiring information regarding asbestos and concrete issues in the structure have been met with a statement by the Treasury (June 7, 2023) claiming…information held by the Manx Development Corporation is not subject to the current freedom of information Act (2015).
Come on Treasury Minister, just who are you kidding?
Just why do you think the public are not entitled to information where government funds are being directed or a national debt is being created.
Why do you believe that such activity is not in the public interest, or in the interest of open and transparent good governance standards.
I call on the Treasury Minister to publish (in line with the shareholder agreement) the financial ‘business plan’ which the (MDC) was to provide before any authorisation was to be given by the treasury to fund or create national debt.
To publish the original contract price for the refurbishment of the old nurses’ home.
Publish the current overspend and estimate of the predicted final cost, so appropriate commercial decisions can be taken in the interests of the public purse.
I call openly on the Public Accounts Committee as a matter of public interest to investigate under what process is this (MDC) project funded, and will the final cost be value for the public purse?
As has been demonstrated this week in a wave of publicity, brown field sites can with appropriate assistance be developed, by developers with the experience and expertise to limit public exposure.
So, what is the purpose of the Manx Development Corporation?
Henry Kennaugh
Hillberry Green
Douglas
This letter was first published in the Manx Independent of September 28
