Adryon Herman has been appointed to the role, which was advertised with a salary of between £77,513 and £89,583.
She was previously a teacher at the school and more recently manager of its Special Provision Centre.
Executive head teacher Simon Murphy said: ‘I have been consistently impressed by her leadership over the past 18 months and very much look forward to continuing to work alongside her in this new role.
Mr Murphy was named in November as executive head teacher for Rushen Primary in addition to being head at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey - and said following his appointment his first step would be to appoint a permanent head of school.