100 laps for Billy

The Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund is currently hosting its 100 laps 100 riders 100 hours event up on the Mountain Road.

The annual event sees at least 100 riders do a relay of 100 laps of the TT course in 100 hours to raise money.

Recipients this year are the Manx Grand Prix Supporters’ Club, the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund and the Isle of Man Schoolboy Motocross Club.

Sir John Lorimer, the Lieutenant Governor, started the event off on Wednesday by flagging the first rider, Peter Maddocks away.

Sir John is even hoping to do a lap of the course himself, if his schedule allows.

The event is running out of the Victory Café, which is allowing organiser Steve Marsh to stay, as he is overseeing the entire 100-hour event.

The Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund is run by Dave and Sue Redmayne, who aim to keep their son Billy’s memory alive and remember the great things he achieved in his short life.

Billy was just 25 when he lost his life in a racing incident in April 2016 at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.

As they put it: ‘He helped a lot of people over the years, encouraging them and offering advice, whether it be in racing or the army.

‘He helped out at the Isle of Man Youth Motor Project and was an Autocycle Union trained instructor and helped out with the Newcomers weekends early in 2016.