The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s vessels Ben-my-Chree and Manannan have entered dry dock as part of their planned survey schedules.
The Ben-my-Chree will return to the Isle of Man on completion of the work to provide cover over the Christmas and New Year period.
Manannan will then begin its winter lay-up and maintenance programme, with a return to service planned for March 2026.
The dry dock work comes ahead of service changes from 2026 under a previously announced three-vessel timetable, which will see Ben-my-Chree take on an expanded role on routes to Ireland.
Under those plans, the vessel will operate enhanced services to Dublin and Larne in Northern Ireland, including up to five sailings a week during the peak season and three sailings a week off-season. It will be the first time in more than 15 years that three vessels have operated regular Ireland services outside the TT period.
Ben-my-Chree is also due to undergo an interior refurbishment to modernise public areas ahead of the new timetable.