The authority said the work that began today (Tuesday) is part of a phased plan to replace old water mains and increase the security of supply for customers.
Work will pause for the TT period and should be completed by Manx Grand Prix practice week in August.
If for any reason completion is delayed, work on site will stop for the MGP.
A MU spokesperson said: ‘This water main replacement will provide strategic support to water supplies for around 900 properties in the Douglas area.
‘Manx Utilities operates water mains that were installed in this location in the early 1920s and run from Ballaquayle Service Reservoir (located at Noble’s Park) to Victoria Road and then a single main to the top of Mona Drive in Douglas.
‘The oldest section, a 12-inch cast-iron main is 99 years old. In addition to the age of the water mains, when major road works are carried out, water mains can become disturbed and it is not unusual for mains to burst during or just after road works. This work will avoid the need to excavate new roads.
‘The project has been reviewed by the island’s joint utilities’ group and provided an opportunity to undertake other utility services work in relation to electricity, drainage and gas.’
Work will be carried out on Dukes Road, Falcon Cliff Terrace and Victoria Road as well as Mona Drive.
The MU spokesperson added: ‘Access will be maintained to properties, but there may be a need to close Dukes Road for a short period whilst the mains are laid. Falcon Cliff Terrace will be closed over its entire length to enable a gas main replacement and the laying of the two water mains. Work in Victoria Road will be controlled by traffic lights to enable continuous access.’