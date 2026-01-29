Police have confirmed that 108 firearms have already been handed in as the Isle of Man’s Firearms and Weapons Surrender Amnesty approaches its final few days.
The amnesty, which runs until Monday February 2, is aimed at improving public safety by removing illegal, unwanted or potentially dangerous weapons and ammunition from circulation, while police have stressed that the initiative is not about targeting individuals or implying that surrendered items have been used in criminal activity.
Instead, the amnesty is designed to provide a safe and lawful way for people to hand in firearms, weapons or ammunition they no longer wish to keep.
This includes items obtained through inheritance, or where individuals were unaware that possession was illegal.
A spokesperson from the police commented: ‘The amnesty aligns with the current Part 1 firearms certificate renewal process, where renewal applications must be submitted to the Isle of Man Constabulary by Wednesday, April 1.
‘This gives certificate holders the opportunity to surrender firearms or ammunition they no longer wish to keep, rather than renewing certificates for items that are no longer wanted.’
Items can be surrendered at Police Headquarters in Douglas, as well as at police stations in Ramsey, Peel and Castletown.
Anyone unsure about how to transport a firearm safely is advised to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 to receive guidance or to arrange collection.