The Isle of Man Cathedral is bringing installation artist Luke Jerram’s ‘Mars’ to the island next month.
Taking place in the cathedral’s main space in Peel from February 7 to March 2, it follows on from last year’s ‘awe-inspiring’ Museum of the Moon exhibition at the same venue.
Throughout the exhibition, organiser say you’ll discover a whole galaxy of events unfolding beneath the planet’s crimson glow.
From a lively Manx Ceili to get your feet moving, to hands-on, Mars-themed art workshops for all ages, there’s something for everyone.
Atmospheric concerts are sure to set the mood, while special talks from Stuart Mullan of the Mars Society are scheduled to fire up your imagination.