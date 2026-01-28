A new dessert takeaway venture is set to launch in Peel this weekend, bringing loaded waffles, pancakes and milkshakes to the west of the island.
Flippin’ Heck Co will begin trading on a trial basis from Cranky’s Coffee on Michael Street, operating on Friday and Saturday evenings after the café closes.
The business is run by Jakob Hewer and Evie Moughtin, who say the idea came from a shared feeling that Peel was lacking an evening option for those with a sweet tooth.
With Evie’s passion for baking and desserts, the Peel pair decided to take the plunge and develop a takeaway concept focused purely on indulgent comfort food.
Flippin’ Heck Co describes itself as a straightforward dessert operation, offering freshly made waffles and pancakes alongside milkshakes, with an emphasis on generous toppings and classic flavours rather than ‘healthier’ alternatives.
Following discussions with the owner of Cranky’s Coffee, the duo were offered the opportunity to trial the business from the café’s premises, something they say they are grateful for.
They described Cranky’s as a supportive local business and said the arrangement shows the value of collaboration between independent traders in Peel.
Cranky’s Coffee continues to operate as normal during the daytime, opening from 10am to 3pm every day except Sundays and Wednesdays, before the space is used for Flippin’ Heck Co’s evening service.
Jakob and Evie say they are excited, but slightly nervous, to finally open after months of planning, preparation and taste-testing, and are keen to see how Peel residents respond.
While this weekend marks the first step for the venture, the pair say they hope the trial will prove successful and allow them to continue developing the business in the town.
More information about Flippin’ Heck Co, including opening updates and menu details, can be found on the business’s Facebook page.