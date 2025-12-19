Thirteen people have already been arrested for drink or drug driving since the launch of the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Operation Ripple Effect, police have confirmed, as officers prepare for what is expected to be a busy festive weekend on the island’s roads.
The Roads Policing Unit says officers will be out in force in both marked and unmarked vehicles in the coming days, as part of the ongoing operation aimed at reducing road casualties and tackling dangerous driving behaviour during the Christmas period.
Police have issued a clear warning to motorists not to take risks, stressing that further arrests are likely if people choose to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.
A spokesperson for the Roads Policing Unit said the aim of the operation is not to make arrests, but to keep people safe: ‘We do not want anyone else to be arrested, but we will take action against those who choose to drive after drinking or taking drugs. Do not risk being arrest number 14 and ruining Christmas.’
Operation Ripple Effect focuses on high-visibility patrols, intelligence-led stops and roadside checks, particularly during evenings and weekends when alcohol-related offences are more likely to occur.
Police are urging anyone planning a night out to think ahead and make safe arrangements for getting home, especially ahead of their busiest night, Black Eye Friday (tonight).
Alternatives such as using public transport, booking a taxi or arranging a lift with a designated driver can prevent serious consequences, officers say.
The Roads Policing Unit also highlighted the wider impact of drink and drug driving, warning that it puts not only the driver at risk but also passengers, pedestrians and other road users.