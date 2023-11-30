A meeting regarding Manx Utilities' windfarm proposals took place in the south of the island yesterday.
Organised by Arbory and Rushen Commissioners and held at Rushen Primary School, the meeting was attended by over 150 people with a keen interest in the plans.
Earlier this year, Manx Utilities announced its plans for a windfarm which would generate up to 30% of the island’s energy.
At the beginning of October, Manx Utilities clarified that the southern sites of Earystane and Scard were the preferred destinations for the windfarms.
At last night's meeting, residents quizzed representatives on a variety of subjects such as costs, environmental concerns and whether a referendum would be held about the plans.
A mixed panel including Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, Manx Utilities chief executive Phillip King, Department of Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall and executive members of the utility body answered questions from attendees.
Residents were provided with a presentation from senior officers from Manx Utilities explaining the phases they will be taking to provide the island with renewable energy, which also includes solar panels on government buildings.
The consultants for the project, Wardell Armstrong, went through the process they used to pick the three preferred sites – the Round Table, Slieu Managh and Earystane - while technical director Ian Ramsbottom went through the elimination process.
It removed areas which were 500m from residential estates, a five kilometer boundary from the airport (which they requested) and ones which would cause significant changes to road infrastructure. One site up north was removed because it could’ve meant changes to the TT course.
Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: 'The Council of Ministers has taken a very responsible approach in asking for 20 megawatts of on island renewables to be delivered by 2026.
'The reason that we need to do that is that we have got a decade left before our power station is effectively turned off. In that period, not only have we got to ensure that our energy supply is consolidated, but we also want to try and maximise our on island renewables to provide greater security and independence for the island as well as maximising our economic opportunities.
'We've set a target, because we believe it's absolutely vital that we start to make some real progress with it and we start to demonstrate to the public that we will secure the island's national energy supplies by 2030.'
Arbory and Rushen Commissioners has organised a series of meetings since the southern sites were announced as the preferred destinations, with deputy chair Jane Glover saying that this meeting will not be the last.