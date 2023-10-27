A total of 150 young minds took part in a sporty reading challenge at the Henry Bloom Noble Library in Douglas.
Themed around sport and games, ‘Ready, Set, Read!’ saw children participate in activities based around the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.
In total, 84 children completed the challenge, which involved reading six books and writing book reviews, enjoying workshops and games, while collecting prizes for their efforts along the way.
They also got involved in the library’s ever-popular ‘hunt the character’ treasure hunt with 10 lucky children’s names drawn out of a hat to receive a prize.
Borough Librarian Jan Macartney said: ‘It truly was rewarding to see so many children come forward with all kinds of imaginative and creative ideas, delve into the wonderful world of books and discover new stories, characters and facts. There truly was something for everyone with a sports quiz, a competition to create an Isle of Man Olympics kit and badge and different sports and games which ranged from basketball and archery to Flippin’ Frogs, Tumblin’ Monkeys and a giant Connect 4.
‘On top of that we held various workshops involving Love Tech mentors such as professional cyclists past and present, Andy Roche and Becky Storrie, and physiotherapist Ruth Cooil, who spoke to the children about the importance of keeping fit, focussed and motivated and how to look after their bodies. Thank you to everyone involved.’
l Those interested in future events such as this, or getting involVed in the community at HNBL Library can find more information at douglaslibrary.im.