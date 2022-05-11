1886 gets approval for stage just weeks before first concert

The company behind Douglas’s 1886 bar has been granted planning permission to build its temporary music stage, to be set up for four weeks over the TT period.

An application (22/00485/B) was submitted in April, with tickets then being sold for shows with big names as Nile Rodgers and Chic, Becky Hill, Rag’n’bone man, and Primal Scream.

The first show at the ‘1886 Big Stage’, which will be situated at Villiers Square off Regent Street, will take place on May 28.

There will be a number of bars, including a bar to the side of the audience area and a VIP bar by the front stage.

Two objections were lodged, one from a nearby Railway Terrance resident who was concerned about noise, and the other a Duke Street business which hosts accountancy exams.