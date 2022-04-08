1st phase of the wheel work done by summer

Renovation works are well underway at the Laxey Wheel, with Phase 1 set for

completion by this summer.

The iconic structure is currently completely covered by scaffolding.

Phase 1 involves the old render and defective timbers being replaced and the wheel, housing, railings and viewing platform re-painted.

A large crane is in place to help lift the huge white timber beams.

The scaffolded wheel recently partially reopened, with a new programme of hard hat tours launched for May which allows visitors to go up onto the scaffolding with the contractors to get an up-close look at what is being done.

Overseeing the project, alongside contractors Auldyn Construction, is newly appointed historic buildings architect John-Paul Walker (pictured right).

As Phase 1 winds down, increased public access will be available from TT fortnight and the scaffolding completely removed from the wheel casing in early July.

Another complex scaffolding structure will then be put in place around the rod duct, in preparation for the commencement of phase 2, which includes repairs to the T-rocker, rods, bogies and rod duct.

Experts from the Laxey Mines Research Group, which have been involved at the site since the 1980s, have already completed essential preparatory works for the second phase of the project.

Mr Walker said that the group bring ‘unparalleled expertise and knowledge to the project’.

The wheel will turn again once Phase 2 is completed.

Manx National Heritage said that conservation works of this scale ‘only take place once or twice in a lifetime’ with this being the latest.

The hard hat tours can be booked at: manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on/detail/hard-hat-tours-laxey-wheel/.