A motorist has been fined £200 for driving without a valid licence.

Thirty-seven-year-old Mehulkumar Barvaliya held an Indian licence not a full Manx one.

Magistrates also endorsed his licence with two points and ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.

Barvaliya was stopped by police on August 16, while driving a Peugeot 107 on Kewaigue Hill in Douglas.

He showed police an international licence on his phone, but checks showed he only held a provisional Manx licence, despite being alone in the car, and not displaying L plates.

Defence advocate James Peterson said his client had held a full Indian licence since 2006, and also held an international licence.

Barvaliya, of Head Road, Douglas, will pay by the end of February.