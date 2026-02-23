A motorist has been fined £200 for driving without a valid licence.
Thirty-seven-year-old Mehulkumar Barvaliya held an Indian licence not a full Manx one.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with two points and ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He showed police an international licence on his phone, but checks showed he only held a provisional Manx licence, despite being alone in the car, and not displaying L plates.
Defence advocate James Peterson said his client had held a full Indian licence since 2006, and also held an international licence.