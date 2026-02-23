Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Black was sitting on the window ledge, outside the Central Hotel, at Parliament Street in Ramsey, on January 31 at 9.25pm.
She was described as swinging her body back and forth, hitting it against the window.
She continued to do so with more force, until it smashed.
She was described as slurring her words and unsteady on her feet.
She spat in the cage and told officers she would spit in their mouth when she got to custody.
Pava spray had to be used to move her out of the van to the custody area.
Black was later interviewed, and said she had been drinking at a friend’s house from around 5pm.
She said she’d been drinking straight vodka from a bottle, then got a taxi to the Central.
Black said she could not recall much after that, and that she didn’t normally drink.
She claimed smashing the window had been an accident.
In court, she pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client had mental health issues and had been struggling at the time of the incident.
The advocate said that his client didn’t remember the majority of what happened, but was mortified.
The court heard that she had no previous convictions.
Black was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £10 per week.