A 43-year-old man has admitted provoking behaviour after an incident at Noble’s Hospital.
Steven Paul Menton was arrested on January 28 after an incident at the accident and emergency department involving two nurses.
He is already subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in April 2025, for sexually assaulting a nurse, when he hugged her and kissed her neck.
Appearing before magistrates on February 12, Menton was represented by advocate Ian Kermode.
Mr Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, with input from the Drug and Alcohol Team, who Menton was said to be working with.
Sentencing will take place on March 26, and Menton has been bailed to reside at the probation accommodation Tromode House