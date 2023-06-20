The Trafalgar Hotel has won the 2023 CAMRA Pub of the Year.
Voted for by members of the Campaign for Real Ale, this is the second year in a row the pub has won the award.
The CAMRA Isle of Man Branch also awarded The Millers T’Ale in Peel with Cider Pub of the Year and the Pinewood Social Club in Pulrose with Club of the Year.
Following its branch meeting on April 15, a shortlist of six pubs was drawn up for the CAMRA members to vote on.
They needed to visit a minimum of four out of the six shortlisted pubs in order for their voting cards to count.
The categories that they judge the pubs on are: Quality and condition of beer/cider/perry, promotion and knowledge of product, cleanliness and staff hygiene, community focus and atmosphere, welcome and offering, style and decor, sympathy with CAMRA’s aims and overall impression and value.
The Albert Hotel in Port St Mary was voted second place, whilst the other Albert Hotel in Douglas rounded off the top three.
The winner of the Cider Pub of the Year award, The Miller’s T’Ale, finished in fourth place in the Pub of the Year voting. The micro-pub in Michael Street has been in business for five years and was formerly named Two Fellas.
The Sidings in Castletown was voted fifth and The Ginger Hall Hotel in Sulby was sixth.
CAMRA Isle of Man vice chairman Darren Shaw explained why he felt The Trafalgar came out on top this year.
He said: ‘The Trafalgar in Ramsey produces quality local beer, probably the best value on the island and provides excellent service with regulars and is just very welcoming.
‘The location on the quay is a big added bonus.’
Steph Tiesteel, landlady of the pub, said: ‘We have a wide selection of guest ales on all the time and they’re in rotation so people will come for the different guest ales, and the atmosphere.
‘On a day like today, sitting outside on the quayside in the sunshine with a pint, they love it. We love an award at the Traf!’
Cath Giles, who is a regular at The Trafalgar, believes the staff make the pub so exceptional.
She said: ‘It’s a fabulous pub, the people behind the bar work really really hard, they’re lovely and can’t do enough for you.
‘We normally have our little dog with us and they absolutley love her, they’re dog friendly people and the beer is the best you will get on the island.’
Phil Gaunt, another Trafalgar Hotel local, said: ‘They have the best beer in Ramsey and the staff are just fantastic.’
The Miller’s T’Ale in Peel is set to be presented with their Cider Pub of the Year award on Saturday July 15, and CAMRA’s Darren Shaw believes the reason for the victory is the hardwork put in by Landlord Charles Miller.
Mr Shaw said: ‘I think the Miller’s T’Ale won due to the expertise of Charles, he sources quality unique beer and cider which many CAMRA regulars have not heard of. ‘You get a surprise new taste every visit.
‘An intimate place, you feel like you are in the comfort of your front room. ‘Very welcoming and quality service.’
Mr Shaw continued:‘It is important we have these competitions, CAMRA members have their say on the best place on the island to have a drink and champion landlords and bar staff who work hard in the industry.’