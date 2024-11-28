It’s the end of an era with the 2025 telephone directory set to be the last to be delivered through island letterboxes.
Manx Telcom says it will now move to a digital directory although a printed copy will be available on request.
The 2025 phone book was delivered to homes across the island last week.
As ever, it provides telephone numbers of family, friends and businesses as well as information about various useful organisations.
But as most people now communicate by mobile phone rather than landline, it’s days were always numbered.
The last phone book dropped though letterboxes in the UK earlier this year after 140 years.
In a letter to customers included with the phone book, Manx Telecom said: ‘We are writing to inform you that the 2025 Telephone Directory will be the last one printed and automatically delivered on a large scale.
‘From 2026, we will focus on a Digital Directory to provide a more environmentally friendly solution.
‘We are committed to continuing the service you’re used to, and we’ll also offer additional support for those who might need it.’
It added: ‘We remain dedicated to providing directory information in ways that work for everyone, are we’re excited to offer a more modern, environmentally friendly service. Thank you for your understanding.’
MT claimed the change would also ‘enhance protection’ for customer data under GDPR.
Customers will be able to access directory information starting from 2026 online via IsleofMan.com (residential section).
Printed copies will be available on request through an on-demand service.
MT said: ‘In 2025, we’ll provide additional information on directory services, including options for businesses, individuals who required additional support and anyone preferring a printed copy.’