Mad Jack’s has cancelled a second event in the space of a week after confirming that poor ticket sales have made it impossible to go ahead.
The Douglas music, axe-throwing and events venue announced on Thursday that its planned Pink Pony Club 18+ club night, featuring tribute performers Sabrina and Chappell, will no longer take place.
It follows the cancellation of the duo’s family-friendly show, which had been scheduled for this Saturday as well.
In a statement, the venue said it was experiencing ‘not much luck at the moment’, and stressed that calling off events was ‘always a last resort’.
Management said the financial hit of proceeding with the shows would have been ‘unsustainable’, with only a handful of tickets sold for each performance.
They explained: ‘Cancelling an event is always a last resort for us, and we truly hate doing it, but the losses incurred from Saturday, had we decided to proceed, the artists’ fees, on top of all the money lost already on flights, luggage, hotel bookings and significant advertising costs, just isn’t sustainable.’
Staff had spoken with the performers on Wednesday, who reportedly agreed that the low turnout expected would not have made for a good experience, particularly given the interactive elements included in the tribute show.
‘For those who did buy tickets, thank you, and sorry,’ the statement added.
‘We’ll be refunding you in full and we hope you’ll take us up on the offer of free entry to a future event of your choice.’
Mad Jack’s said it hopes to be able to reschedule new events in the coming months and continues to encourage people to support local venues.