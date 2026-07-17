Peel RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was launched last night during a lengthy overnight operation after an upturned jet ski was reported in the Irish Sea.
The lifeboat was first launched at 8.40pm on Thursday, July 16, to assist in a search after reports of the vessel in difficulty.
An eyewitness contacted Isle of Man Today after seeing the lifeboat head out from Peel Harbour in the direction of Northern Ireland.
They said: ‘Peel lifeboat was launched yesterday evening around 9, straight out in the direction of Northern Ireland. I watched it disappear into the distance. It was gone for some time, until at least 2am I’d think.’
The RNLI has confirmed the search was later stood down after the owner of the jet ski was found to be safe and well.
A statement from the charity said: ‘We can confirm that on Thursday 16 July at 8.40pm, Peel RNLI's all-weather lifeboat was launched to assist in a search after an upturned jet ski was reported in the Irish Sea.
‘The search was stood down when the owner was reported safe and well.’
Later the same evening, the lifeboat helped assist a local rigid inflatable boat (RIB) which had encountered difficulties while involved in the search operation.
The RIB had three people onboard, all of whom were brought back safely to Peel by the lifeboat.
The RNLI confirmed the lifeboat returned to Peel Harbour at 4.30am, with everyone involved safe and well.