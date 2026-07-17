Peel Coastguard Rescue Team assisted the ambulance service after a walker was injured near Cain’s Strand beach on Friday.
A group of walkers were making their way onto the beach, north of Peel, when one person slipped from the path onto rocks and sustained injuries requiring medical attention.
The Coastguard team attended the scene and worked alongside paramedics to assess the casualty.
A spokesperson said: ‘Peel team were tasked to assist the ambulance service with a casualty extraction.
‘Once checked over by paramedics, the casualty was assisted from the beach to the waiting ambulance for further care.’
The injured walker was safely transferred to the ambulance service for further treatment.