The ‘GB Extreme’ initiative was established around two and a half years ago and delivers sessions combining activities such as breakdancing, freestyle football and beatboxing, with a broader focus on encouraging participation and confidence among pupils.
Speaking about the visit, Jack said: ‘We wanted to come here and give the same experience that everyone else is getting in the UK.
‘The kids across the island have been really engaged and enthusiastic to give these activities a try.
‘It’s about getting the activities into schools so they can see what’s out there and give them a try.’
The sessions were designed not only to showcase performance skills but also to promote a broader message around mindset and personal development.
Jack added that the programme encourages young people to try new activities and commit fully to their interests, even if they are unfamiliar at first.
‘You can have a career in anything that you actually like or enjoy, and it’s all about changing their mindset to try something new and give it a good go,’ he said.
Following the success of the visit, GB Extreme is considering returning to the island for further tours, with plans to introduce more activities and reach additional schools in the future.
‘This is my first time here, and it’s absolutely beautiful,’ Jack said. ‘We’re already talking about doing another tour here.’
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