Dredging work to address navigational constraints in Douglas Harbour is set to be completed ahead of the 2026 TT period, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has confirmed.
Responding to a question in the House of Keys from Arbory and Rushen MHK Jason Moorhouse, the minister said a specialist dredging programme will begin in early May and is expected to finish before the TT races begin.
The work is aimed at removing a raised area of seabed in the outer harbour that has reduced under-keel clearance for vessels in certain tidal conditions.
Initial efforts using the Department of Infrastructure’s workboat, the ’Tarroo Ushtey’, made limited progress due to the presence of hard clay and stone, which were beyond the vessel’s capabilities. A specialist contractor has now been appointed to carry out heavier dredging operations.
The contractor will dredge the affected area to a depth of around 6 to 6.5 metres, including sections around Victoria Pier berth one and King Edward Pier berth five. Surveys will then be carried out before and after the work to confirm whether the required depths have been achieved.
‘A raised area in the central harbour basin has been identified as a developing navigational constraint,’ Mr Crookall confirmed.
‘Despite extensive effort, progress has been limited - the material comprises harder clays and stone that are beyond the effective capability of the Tarroo Ushtey.
‘There is a slight delay of about a week to the works, as the specialist vessel should arrive early next week at the beginning of May.’
Earlier this month, the Steam Packet announced that its sailing schedule had been changed as a result of the ongoing dredging issues.
The build-up of sediment and a ‘high level of mud’ has previously caused issues for its flagship vessel Manxman, with it grounding in the harbour last March.
Speaking about the impact on sailings, Mr Crookall added: ‘Sailings are currently operating safely, while reduced under-keel clearance at certain tidal states has required operational management.
‘They have touched the bottom at times at low tide, so they’ve become aware that this hump is there. There have been no cancellations [as a result of the dredging].’
During Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting, Onchan MHK Julie Edge asked who could be seen as responsible for the dredging issues - the Steam Packet or the DOI.
Mr Crookall responded: ‘We’re in charge of looking after the harbour, so I would say it’s our fault.
Earlier this month, the DOI also confirmed that work is continuing on the business case for a future capital dredge of Douglas Harbour, with ‘the relevant paper progressing through the appropriate approval processes’.
‘A capital dredge will cost several million pounds,’ Mr Crookall added.
‘That will take the whole harbour back down to its working depth of 6 to 6.5 metres, and funding for this will go into the next capital scheme - hopefully for either next year or the year after.’