The Isle of Man Government has released maps containing updated information around the risk of both coastal and river flooding.
The purpose of the maps, which are now available online, is to increase awareness of flood risk among residents, businesses, local authorities and government agencies.
They are intended to outline the likelihood of an area experiencing flooding, with its aim being to assess risk and initiate action to improve resilience.
Flood risk maps were first developed in 2010 and have been reviewed and updated several times since.
The Department of Infrastructure’s Flood Management Division will also continue to review and republish the maps when new data becomes available.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood said: ‘The Department’s Flood Management team play an important role in assessing and publishing the latest information, particularly for planning purposes and in light of climate change.
‘The updated flood maps are designed to empower our community and enable residents, businesses and others to make informed decisions around protecting properties and infrastructure.
‘In addition to carrying out essential maintenance and management of the island’s designated watercourses, work continues for the Department on a number of fronts, with projects progressing in Laxey to deliver the Glen Road flood alleviation scheme, and the development of tidal flood protection options for Ramsey.
‘I encourage anyone interested in viewing the maps to read the questions and answers published on the IoM Flood Hub website to gain full context around how they are compiled and what they aim to achieve.’